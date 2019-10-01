Vehicle burglaries continue to be prevalent around Huntsville after police say a wallet was stolen from a vehicle Monday evening at a local apartment complex.
Police were dispatched to the University Place Apartments, located in the 2500 block of Lake Road around 6:30 p.m., when a resident reported their wallet stolen from their vehicle. Officers say between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. a suspect entered the victim’s 2015 Chevrolet Impala and stole their wallet, containing several credit cards, a social security card and the victim’s driver’s license.
“We are investigating the incident and took fingerprints from the scene,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “I suggest that citizens always lock their vehicles and do not leave valuables inside.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
