Over $3,000 in tools were stolen from a shed Thursday afternoon in Huntsville.
While away from home for lunch, police say the suspect stole several valuable items from a victims shed in the 300 block of FM 247 at approximately 12:45 p.m. Authorities say that a welder, nail gun and several 20 volt power tools were taken from the shed.
“We have a suspect in mind, but we are working to process the scene,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “We will make the appropriate arrest when we have all the information.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
