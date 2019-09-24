Officers say nearly $2,000 in property, including a Macbook, was stolen from a vehicle Sunday night at a Huntsville apartment complex.
Police were dispatched to The Grove Apartments, located in the 2100 block of Sycamore Avenue around 9 a.m. Monday morning, when a resident reported valuable property stolen from their vehicle. Officers say that between 8 p.m. Sunday night and 8 a.m. Monday morning, a suspect entered the unlocked Ford F-150 and stole a pair of sunglasses, a pair of prescription glasses, a car battery jump box, a Texas Instruments graphing calculator and a Macbook Air, collectively worth nearly $2,000.
“We always need to remember to lock our doors,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “I also caution against leaving anything in your vehicle you do not want to lose.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.