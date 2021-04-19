Weekly COVID-19 vaccine allotments took a swift drop for Walker County pharmacies this week, as demand begins to slow.
After averaging over 1,000 first doses per week, the county that is home to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and Sam Houston State University will receive only 200 doses. Approximately 26.19% of the county’s adult residents have received at least one dose.
However, all of the new first doses will be allocated to local TDCJ facilities.
Across the state, more than 1.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped to providers. The Texas Department of State Health Services is allocating 733,090 first doses to 381 providers in 119 counties. Those numbers will increase as additional first doses are allocated over the next few days, and the weekly allocation table will be updated early next week.
DSHS is ordering 686,640 second doses for people vaccinated a few weeks ago. An estimated 500,000 additional first and second doses are expected to be available to pharmacy locations, federally-qualified health centers and dialysis centers as allocated directly by the federal government.
Despite the pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, nearly two million Texans got a shot in the last week. Texas has now administered more than 15.5 million doses of vaccine. Nearly 10 million people have received at least one dose, and 6.25 million are now fully vaccinated. About 44 percent of all eligible Texans have gotten a COVID-19 shot, and 28 percent are fully vaccinated.
Vaccine continues to be available across the state at large vaccine hubs, community vaccination providers, and special clinics operated by the DSHS public health regions, local health departments and Texas Military Forces. People can register with the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler at getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov, which will match them with a vaccine appointment through a participating public health entity in their county.
A CDC advisory committee will meet this week to further consider the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after a few reports of rare but serious blood clot events prompted a pause in its use. The pause allows time for more information to be gathered and to advise health care providers on how to recognize and treat these blood clots should they occur. The advisory committee is expected to make a recommendation at that meeting on whether and how to resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
