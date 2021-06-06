The start of summer means the end of school and the beginning of various programs across the city of Huntsville geared at keeping kids engaged.
Vacation bible schools serve as just one of those activities .
This year’s circuit of VBS events kicks off with University Heights Baptist Church today. Their theme, “Rocky Railway: Jesus’ Power Pulls Us Through” will teach kids about notable events throughout Biblical times. The church's children minister, Jenny Woodard explained that the lessons will show the children that trusting in Jesus will pull them through life’s ups and downs.
This vacation bible school is open to children who have completed first grade to sixth grade, with walk-in registration open every morning throughout next week. The daily sessions will last from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and those attending will be provided with snacks.
Woodard explained that the goal of vacation bible school is to provide a safe and enriching environment for children within the church and community and allow them to develop a relationship with Jesus.
“As children make lasting memories and build friendships with one another, they are also learning Biblical truths that will guide them the rest of their lives,” Woodard said.
Other churches will be hosting their own vacation Bible schools in the following weeks.
First United Methodist Church will be teaching kids about Moses and the Israelites’ escape from Egypt in “Wilderness Escape.” This four-night event promises to be filled with music, activities and fun for all attendees and volunteers. Those interested can visit the FUMC website to register before the week of June 14.
First Baptist Church of Huntsville will be hosting the archaeological-themed event, “Destination Dig” starting July 12. Children attending this week of fun will learn about Christ through examining real-life archaeological findings.
Through each of these events, church leaders hope that children learn and grow through the teachings of the Bible while having fun.
“It’s such a joy for our church to serve the families in our community in this way. It’s one of our favorite weeks of the year and we’d love for anyone looking for a safe and fun place to send their children to come,” Woodard said.
