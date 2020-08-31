University establishes COVID-19 task force

While science and medical professionals across the globe work in developing effective treatments and vaccine solutions, the Sam Houston State University community continues to adapt to living, learning and working during a pandemic. Through a combination of modified operations, blended instructional delivery and safety protocols, the university welcomed students back to campus for the fall semester.
During recent SHSU staff and faculty virtual Town Hall forums, President Alisa White announced the appointment of Drew Miller, associate vice president of Student Affairs and executive director of Counseling and Health Services, as the university’s official COVID Liaison.
In this role, Miller will serve as the university’s point person on COVID-related issues and will lead a cross-campus task force focusing on workable ideas and solutions to help maintain the safety of the community.
SHSU’s COVID-19 task force is a team of SHSU community members who have been brought together to provide a more direct and accessible response to the presence of COVID-19 on campus. Representing all areas of campus, they will meet on a daily basis for the foreseeable future.
“The true intention of the work group is to serve as a body of proactive and responsive doers as we continue to adapt to the presence of COVID-19 in our community,” Miller said. “The group also has several Ad Hoc members who will join us on a regular basis and be available to respond to issues in their specific areas of responsibility.”
As COVID Liaison, Miller’s role is to facilitate discussion amongst the group members as they work to identify solutions to any COVID related issues that might arise and make sure that those solutions continue to move forward and do not get lost in the shuffle.
“I’ll also be providing Dr. White with a weekly update on the state of COVID-19 on campus as well as any needed updates on any large or systemic issues we identify, or issues we see arising in the future as the school year progresses,” Miller said. “I’m also available to the general campus community as a resource to address questions and concerns and route those individuals to the appropriate areas as needed. I guess you could say I’m the eyes and ears for all things COVID-19 related on campus for the time being.”
Individuals with COVID related questions for Miller can email him at COVID-19@shsu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.