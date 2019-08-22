A new program intended to give engineering students a more applied and focused study on current technology was swiftly approved at Sam Houston State University Thursday afternoon by the Texas State Board of Regents.
The proposed Bachelor of Science degree program in mechanical engineering technology emphasizes engineering technology fundamentals bolstered by practical experiences and prepares students for mechanical engineering technology-related professions.
“The B.S. in Mechanical Engineering Technology program at SHSU will differ from a classic mechanical engineering program in that it is more applied and focused on applications of current technologies to solve practical problems, as opposed to a classical mechanical engineering program focused more on theoretical fundamentals that can lead to the development of new technology,” SHSU President Dana Hoyt said in the agenda packet. “The program will stress the development of fundamental concepts, technical knowledge, problem-solving skills, and implementation skills with applications to technical problems in mechanical fields, including mechanical design, manufacturing, thermal/fluid systems and machine automation and control.”
Based on the 2016 statistical data from the U.S. Department of Labor, employment of mechanical engineers, mechanical engineering technicians, mechanical drafters, electromechanical technicians, and other mechanical related positions is projected to grow 9% from 2016 to 2026, which is higher than the 8% growth projection for all engineers and 7% for all occupations. According to the Texas Workforce Commission, the 2016-2026 employment projections for mechanical engineering/technology related jobs in Texas ranges from 15.8% to 25.7%, which is much higher than the national average.
Currently, there are six similar programs across the Lonestar State, including North Texas, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Texas A&M Central Texas, Tarleton State, University of Houston and LeTourneau University.
Other action involving Sam Houston State included:
• approval of the capital improvement program. Sam Houston State is expected to spend $133 million in 2020 on projects, along with an additional $102 million earmarked in 2022.
• approval for new online bachelor degrees in healthcare administration and victim studies.
The next scheduled meeting of the Texas Board of Regents will be Nov. 14-15 at the Lowman Student Center on the campus of Sam Houston State.
