Unemployment jumps back up in Huntsville and surrounding county

Walker County’s unemployment rate surged to 7.7% in January as locals continued to surfer from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Workforce Commission reported Friday.
The county’s jobless rate was the highest since June 2020 and was above the statewide rate of 6.8%. The increase resulted from 61 people leaving the job market and the number of people holding jobs declining by 216, adding more than 155 to those looking for work. Texas counties continued to face statewide COVID-19 restrictions in January, all of which have since been lifted by Gov. Greg Abbott.
“We believe that we will continue to see unemployment rates fluctuate based on the changing landscapes of employment,” said Ray Hernandez, the president and CEO of the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce. “The good thing is we know that there are plenty of employment opportunities in Walker County.”
The unemployment rate is even higher for the city of Huntsville, which currently has 8.4% of its workforce without a job.
“Business was still slow in January, and people were still hurting from the pandemic,” Hernanedz added. “They weren’t hiring in January like they are now.”
However, the same could not be said for the state of Texas, which marked the ninth consecutive month of job growth. Private sector employment moved in the same direction with an increase of 32,600 positions for the month. The Texas unemployment rate for January 2021 was 6.8%, down from 6.9% in December 2020.
In January, the professional and business services industry added 12,800 jobs across the state. Financial activities added 8,400 jobs, construction added 3,000 jobs and leisure and hospitality added 2,900 jobs.
The Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area recorded January’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 4.9%, followed by the Austin-Round Rock at 5.4%. The College Station-Bryan recorded the third lowest rate of 5.6%.
"Texas employers continue to show astounding resilience in getting Texans back to work," said Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. "As Texas re-opens to 100%, my office will continue to be a frontline resource for Texas employers, providing them with the best information and tools available to assist with operating their businesses proficiently."
