HUNTSVILLE – The number of Walker County residents applying for unemployment benefits fell for the sixth straight month in December, reaching a pandemic low of 1,189, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.
Local jobless claims dipped by 98, bringing the unemployment rate down to 5%.
The applications for unemployment aid are a proxy for layoffs, and their steady decline this year — after nearly reaching 2,000 in February— reflects the labor market’s strong recovery from 2020’s brief but intense coronavirus recession. The number of employed individuals also shrunk by 133 jobs last month.
Jobless claims have been edging lower, toward their pre-pandemic level of around 1,000 unemployed individuals per month.
Overall, nearly 713,000 Texans were reported as collecting traditional unemployment checks at the end of December, a roughly 29,300 decrease from the month prior.
The workforce commission attributes the decline to the 50,000 total nonagricultural jobs that have been added by the state in the past month, making gains in 19 of the last 20 months, and adding a total of 694,400 positions since December 2020.
With an employment level of roughly 13 million jobs, the TWC notes that December marked the second consecutive month of record-setting employment for the state.
