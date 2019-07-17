Interstate 45 construction will spill over onto the frontage roads next week.
Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that West Frontage Road between August Drive and the I-45 southbound entrance ramp at Veterans Memorial Parkway will be closed from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. each night from July 22 to July 24.
The closure is taking place so officials can replace the existing drainage culverts under West Frontage Road of I-45 with new drainage culverts.
Park Road 40 will remain open during the closure of West Frontage Road.Northbound West Frontage Road traffic must use Augusta Drive, while traffic accessing the West Frontage Road from Augusta Drive must turn south. Southbound traffic on the West Frontage Road must use Veteran’s Memorial Parkway or exit to southbound I-45.
The closures are part of the six-mile widening project, that will expand I-45 to six lanes from the Montgomery County line to Hwy. 19. The project also includes the replacement of the Park Road 40 bridges and the Hwy. 19 flyover.
During the 3-year project, multiple lane shifts and relocation of traffic will take place at various times to accommodate construction activity.
