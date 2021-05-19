Texas highway officials are moving forward with plans to expand Interstate 45 through the heart of Huntsville, despite lingering concerns of traffic hazards that will be created during the five year, $164 million project.
During a presentation to the Huntsville City Council on Tuesday, officials with the Texas Department of Transportation said that construction should begin on the 3.5 mile widening project by January 2022, with letting scheduled later this year.
The expansion between the Hwy. 19 and Hwy. 30 intersections of Interstate 45 will include the demolition and reconstruction of two highly-traveled bridges on FM 1374 and Smither Road.
Neal Riddle, the project’s design manager, said that the project will be constructed in four stages, each taking between 19 to nine months. The initial 19-month phase will widen the Hwy. 30 bridge for an eight-lane configuration, with two turn lanes, and construct new U-turn bridges on FM 1374. Riddle said that the contractor will then demolish and rebuild the Smither Road bridge, followed by the demolition and construction of the existing FM 1374 bridge.
“Phasing the project this way will help us quickly obtain the left turn capacity at Hwy. 30 and the U-turn capacity at FM 1374, which will in turn allow the contractor to move more rapidly to replace the Smither Road bridge,” Riddle said.
The second 19-month project will construct the main lane and collector-distributor splits, followed by the construction of new collector-distributor roads during the 13-month third stage. TxDOT contractors will then spend approximately nine months completing the main lanes before the expansion is opened in 2027.
At the completion of the second phase, Interstate 45 will be expanded to six lanes from the Walker County line to the 11th Street/ Hwy. 30 bridge. Phase 1 of the expansion is expected to be completed prior to the contracts being awarded for Phase 2 in September.
Project supervisors say that there will be multiple interstate closures throughout the project. However, those closures will mostly be during nights or on weekends. They also noted that at least two of the three bridges will remain open throughout the entirety of the project.
Track progress on the Interstate 45 expansion at www.txdot.gov.
