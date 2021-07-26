TxDOT, county approve bridge replacement

HUNTSVILLE — An aging wood bridge in northeast Walker County will be replaced, members of the Walker County Commissioners Court said Monday.
The Texas Department of Transportation will contribute $600,000 to the upgrade of the Harmon Creek bridge on Highland Drive. As part of the agreement, Walker County will fund $29,400 towards the replacement of a culvert at the Rocky Creek Tribune on Wood Farm Road.
“We are finally in the homestretch of getting this bridge scheduled for replacement,” Commissioner Bill Daugette (Pct. 3) told the court. “This is a scary bridge and the last one that I have in my precinct to rebuild.”
The project has received tentative approval from TxDOT through the federal Highway Bridge Rehabilitation and Replacement Program, which repairs structurally deficient prodigious on public roads and streets. Walker County is labeled as an economically disadvantaged county through the program, which allows for a relief in matching funds.
No timeline was given by TxDOT for when the bridge replacement will begin.
In other business on Monday, commissioners:
• approved the purchase of a service handgun by Brad Fullwood, upon his retirement after 20 years of service to the Sheriff’s Office.
• approved close-out forms for the Round Prairie Road project in Precinct 1.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is scheduled for Aug. 2 at 9 a.m.
