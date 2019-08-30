Police are on the lookout for a suspect they say burglarized two vehicles Thursday afternoon in Huntsville.
Officers were called to the parking garage at the Armory Apartments, located in the 2200 block of Sam Houston Avenue around 6 p.m. Thursday evening. The victim told police that the passenger window on their black Lexus was broken, but nothing was taken.
While police processed the area, they noticed that a Ford F-150 had its door open and items had been disturbed within the vehicle. There was no sign of forced entry, but the vehicle manual and a bluetooth adapter were stolen.
“We have heard reports of suspects trying to open vehicle doors in order to steal property,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “As always, look your doors, keep your valuables with you and report and suspicious activity.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.