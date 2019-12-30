Toys, food and a purse were stolen from two vehicles at the movie theater Sunday afternoon in Huntsville.
Police were called to Cinema 10, located in the 3000 block of State Highway 75 around 4:30 p.m., when citizens reported the thefts. Officers say a 2012 Kia Rio was locked, but an unknown suspect broke in and stole a basket of toys, food, a woman’s identification and her purse. Shortly after, police say the suspect stole a bag of dog food out of a 2004 Dodge pick-up truck.
“We believe these thefts were done by the same individual as they took place in the same time window and the thieves stole specific items,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We have collected fingerprints and are processing the scene and hope it will lead to our suspect.”
