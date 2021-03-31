Two teenagers are behind bars after police say they threatened a driver with a gun during an 11th Street road rage incident Tuesday afternoon.
According to reports, the victim notified police that he was followed by three individuals in a red 4-door vehicle from the Huntsville Walmart on Interstate 45 to the parking lot of H-E-B on 11th Street. As the victim attempted to escape, police say that two of the suspects — later identified as Nathaniel Luna, 19, of Conroe and Jatorrian McArthur, 19, of Huntsville — harassed the man, pointed a gun at him and threatened him before driving away.
The duo, along with Doryan Bell, 21, of Conroe, were spotted in the vehicle by HPD officer Trey Owens, and were eventually arrested in the 1100 block of Avenue G. Owens said that two handguns were immediately discovered in plain view, which prompted a search that recovered 1.2 ounces of marijuana.
“It doesn’t look like there was any rhyme or reason to the incident outside of a traffic incident that developed into road rage,” HPD spokesperson Lt. Jim Barnes said. “This was a scary situation for oru victim, but unfortunately no one was hurt and we were able to get two convicted felons off of the street.”
Luna and McArthur are being held at the Walker County Jail, each with bonds totaling $42,000 with pending charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana. Bell was booked into the Walker county Jail on a $4,000 bond for possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying a weapon, but has since been released.
If found guilty, Luna and McArthur could face up to 20 years in prison.
Two residential burglaries reported
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department were called to a pair of residential burglaries Tuesday.
In one report, officers were called to The Republic apartment complex in the 1300 block of Smither Drive, where they say a victim returned home after a weekend away only to discover that many of her personal items were stolen. The victim reported that a Samsung television, two air purifiers, a Nintendo Switch and a Canon camera were missing, along various other items.
In a separate incident, officers were called to a single family home in the 1600 block of Avenue R. They say that an unknown suspect entered the victim’s garage and stole several pieces of yard equipment and a change jar.
Police were still processing both crimes as of Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with information on the burglaries are encouraged to contact HPD at 936-291-5480 or the Walker County/ Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
