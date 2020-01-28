Charges are pending for three men who were identified by investigators as suspects in a sting of Huntsville burglaries Monday.
According to authorities, the trio targeted homes in eastern Huntsville, stealing thousands of dollars in cash, jewelry and weapons. Each homeowner was able to provide information on the suspects, which led authorities to a location in the 100 block of 16th Street, where police say the suspects had been squatting.
The first burglary was reported at 11:30 a.m. in the 100 block of 16th Street, where several wedding bands and class rings — valued at over $5,000 — along with $500 in cash and a smartwatch were reported stolen.
Police were called on a second burglary call four hours later after a homeowner in the 700 block of Hwy. 190 told police that his AK-47 and .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun were stolen.
The final burglary of the day was reported in the 1300 block of Avenue C around 5 p.m., with the homeowner reporting that his house had been ransacked.
Police were able to locate the suspects a few hours later. After leading authorities on a chase, two of the suspects were detained and much of the stolen property was recovered.
One suspect still remains at-large.
“This was great work by the community and law enforcement coming together to get these guys off the street,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “The suspects were charged with drug offenses, but burglary charges are pending.”
Police have not made the identities of the suspects public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.