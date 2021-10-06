Huntsville police are searching for a pair of suspects who they say stabbed two people at a trailer park fight in eastern Huntsville.
At about 9:52 p.m., Huntsville police responded to the 1500 block of Dogwood Road for a report of criminal mischief, according to the department’s spokesperson Lt. Jim Barnes. There, officers found one person stabbed in their left shoulder and another with lacerations to his left arm and right hand.
Police didn’t release the names of the victims, but noted that both were treated with non-life-threatening injuries.
Barnes said that the dispute stemmed from a Facebook post. He also noted that a person involved in the fight is believed to have discharged a gun during the dispute, but no weapons were recovered by law enforcement.
Police are seeking two suspects on aggravated assault charges and say that additional suspects, who were involved in the fight, could be charged as well. No arrests have been made as of Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with information on the assault should call the Huntsville Police Department at 936-291-5480 or the Walker County/ Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
