A wooded strip of land in southwest Huntsville could soon be drawn into the area’s residential boom when a new apartment complex is built there.
Local developer Charles Vincent is preparing for the second phase of Huntsville Village Apartments, and will feature 14 new units, with a total of 48 bedrooms. The additional units will be constructed on 4.52 acres in the 3600 block of Boettcher Drive.
According to city planning officials, the developer intends to develop multi-family housing complexes in three phases on the property. The first phase was completed before the city approved regulations for purpose-built shared housing. Permitting for the third phase is intended to begin after the property is replatted.
A second apartment complex, scheduled to be constructed on 1.56 acres in the 1300 block of Windsor Street, is expected to approach the city council on Tuesday seeking a conditional use permit for a 10% reduction in required parking spaces. The developer is looking to develop a 52 bedroom complex.
“The applicant has agreed to plant 8 additional 3-inch caliper trees and to install bicycle racks for no fewer than 16 bicycles,” city planner Janet Ridley said in the city council agenda packet.
The Huntsville Planning Commission approved both plans at meetings last year. Both permits will also undergo a public hearing on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
A timetable for construction has not been announced.
