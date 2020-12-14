Two people were killed and three more were critically injured in a crash near the Phelps community in eastern Walker County.
Authorities with the Texas Department of Public Safety say that the crash occurred just after 6 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Hwy. 190 and FM 2296. Police say that a Nissan SUV heading east on Hwy. 190 was passing another vehicle when it collided with a Chevy Suburban heading west.
The driver of the Nissan and the front passenger of the suburban were killed in the crash. The driver of the suburban was taken to a nearby hospital and two children were taken by med-flight to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. All were in serious condition.
Investigators said the Nissan was legally allowed to pass on that section of Highway 190. Charges won’t be filed because the driver that caused the accident was killed, according to DPS.
