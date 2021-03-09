Two Huntsville teens earn Eagle Scout rank

Each year for more than a century, the Boy Scouts of America celebrates the achievements of select young men and women who reach the organization’s highest rank — Eagle Scout.
It’s a major milestone, given the hallowed stature of a rank that has been attained over more than a century by astronauts, admirals, U.S. senators and other luminaries.
Recently, two Huntsville teenagers joined the ranks, with Brayden Castleberry and Benjamin Hendricks being named an Eagle Scout. Castleberry is a member of Troop 114, while Hendricks is a member of Troop 98.
Castleberry joined the Boy Scouts in 2008, because his cousins had convinced him to join. His most enjoyable camping trip was to the Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, New Mexico. He completed over 30 merit badges on his path to Eagle. Castleberry’s Eagle Leadership Project was to build and install heavy duty picnic tables for two of the Huntsville Fire Department stations.
His future plans upon graduating from high school are to attend a trade school for plumbing.
Hendricks started scouting in 2011, because it was something his older brother was doing and he wanted to see what the fun was all about. He completed 34 merit badges on his path to Eagle. He said that his favorite merit badge was cooking, because, “I got to plan and prepare meals for a hike. I did not know I could do that.”
Hendricks’ Eagle Leadership Project was for the Sam Houston Memorial Museum, as he and his team of volunteers cleared debris and Indian Mallow (an invasive species of plant) that was blocking a natural spring on the grounds of the museum. Upon completion the spring was flowing and the area was cleaned to allow visitors to enjoy this area of the grounds of the museum.
Hendricks is active with the Huntsville High School Military Marching Band, where he plays the snare drum. He was recently named drum major for the 2021-22 school year. He is also involved in the Huntsville High School drama/ theater, student council and is a representative of the freshman class council. He is active with the First United Methodist Church Youth Ministry and is also an ordeal member of the Order of the Arrow and is presently working towards his Brotherhood in the Order.
Ben’s future plan upon completing high school is to go to college and earn a law degree.
Robert Kane, the unit commissioner for the Huntsville Boy Scouts of America Units, contributed to this report.
