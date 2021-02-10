Jan. 21 grand jury.jpg
A Walker County grand jury indicted a pair of Huntsville-area residents on drug trafficking charges, as area law enforcement works to intensify its campaign against cocaine peddling in the area. 

Robert Kelley, 62, of Huntsville was indicted on first-degree felony charges for possession of more than four grams of cocaine with intent to deliver. He is also facing charges for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon after he was convicted for burglary of a building and possession of a controlled substance.

Marcus Murray, 30, of Huntsville was also indicted by the same grand jury for manufacture and delivery after he was arrested from a drug raid. Police seized over two pounds of marijuana, 80 grams of cocaine, several ecstasy pills, THC vape oil, rifles, pistols, ammunition and $5,000 in cash during the raid.

Both cases date back to arrests made in 2019.

Other indictments from the January 2021 Walker County Grand Jury included:

• Javier Almanza is charged with a third-degree felony for assault of a family/household member.

• Ian Cerisano is charged with a state jail felony for possession of marijuana.

• Lee Davis is charged with a third-degree felony for possession of a controlled substance.

• Gabriel Echavarry is charged with a state jail felony for possession of a controlled substance.

• Richard Garza is charged with a state jail felony for possession of a controlled substance.

• Zakari Griffin is charged with a state jail felony for possession of a controlled substance.

• Tanner Hettig is charged with a state felony for possession of a controlled substance.

• Robert Hunt is charged with a second-degree felony for assault of a peace officer and a third-degree felony for evading arrest/ detention with a vehicle.

• Justin Portele is charged with a second-degree felony for possession of a controlled substance.

• Carlos Reynolds is charged with a state jail felony for theft of property and a state jail felony for fraudulent possession/ use of a credit or debit card.

• Reagan Rogers is charged with a state jail felony for possession of a controlled substance.

• Waylon Ruffin is charged with a second-degree felony for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

• James Simon is charged with a second-degree felony for manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

• Henry Thomas is charged with a third-degree felony for assault of a family/ household member.

• James Warren is charged with a state jail felony for possession of a controlled substance.

• Cameron Welhoelter is charged with a state jail felony for possession of a controlled substance.

• David Whitaker is charged with a third-degree felony for possession of a controlled substance.

• Steven Delgado is charged with a second-degree felony for possession of a controlled substance.

• Jacory Dosia is charged with a third-degree felony for possession of a controlled substance.

• Ernest Estell is charged with a state jail felony for possession of a controlled substance.

• Freddy Garcia is charged with a state jail felony for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

• Dallas Littles is charged with a third-degeree felony for tampering with physical evidence.

• Joshua McCafferty is charged with a second-degree felony for possession of a controlled substance.

• Caleb Mercado is charged with a second-degree felony for possession of a controlled substance.

• Jason Dominique is charged with a state jail felony for for possession of a controlled substance.

• Reginald Nieves is charged with a first-degree felony for manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

