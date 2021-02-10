A Walker County grand jury indicted a pair of Huntsville-area residents on drug trafficking charges, as area law enforcement works to intensify its campaign against cocaine peddling in the area.
Robert Kelley, 62, of Huntsville was indicted on first-degree felony charges for possession of more than four grams of cocaine with intent to deliver. He is also facing charges for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon after he was convicted for burglary of a building and possession of a controlled substance.
Marcus Murray, 30, of Huntsville was also indicted by the same grand jury for manufacture and delivery after he was arrested from a drug raid. Police seized over two pounds of marijuana, 80 grams of cocaine, several ecstasy pills, THC vape oil, rifles, pistols, ammunition and $5,000 in cash during the raid.
Both cases date back to arrests made in 2019.
Other indictments from the January 2021 Walker County Grand Jury included:
• Javier Almanza is charged with a third-degree felony for assault of a family/household member.
• Ian Cerisano is charged with a state jail felony for possession of marijuana.
• Lee Davis is charged with a third-degree felony for possession of a controlled substance.
• Gabriel Echavarry is charged with a state jail felony for possession of a controlled substance.
• Richard Garza is charged with a state jail felony for possession of a controlled substance.
• Zakari Griffin is charged with a state jail felony for possession of a controlled substance.
• Tanner Hettig is charged with a state felony for possession of a controlled substance.
• Robert Hunt is charged with a second-degree felony for assault of a peace officer and a third-degree felony for evading arrest/ detention with a vehicle.
• Justin Portele is charged with a second-degree felony for possession of a controlled substance.
• Carlos Reynolds is charged with a state jail felony for theft of property and a state jail felony for fraudulent possession/ use of a credit or debit card.
• Reagan Rogers is charged with a state jail felony for possession of a controlled substance.
• Waylon Ruffin is charged with a second-degree felony for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• James Simon is charged with a second-degree felony for manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
• Henry Thomas is charged with a third-degree felony for assault of a family/ household member.
• James Warren is charged with a state jail felony for possession of a controlled substance.
• Cameron Welhoelter is charged with a state jail felony for possession of a controlled substance.
• David Whitaker is charged with a third-degree felony for possession of a controlled substance.
• Steven Delgado is charged with a second-degree felony for possession of a controlled substance.
• Jacory Dosia is charged with a third-degree felony for possession of a controlled substance.
• Ernest Estell is charged with a state jail felony for possession of a controlled substance.
• Freddy Garcia is charged with a state jail felony for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• Dallas Littles is charged with a third-degeree felony for tampering with physical evidence.
• Joshua McCafferty is charged with a second-degree felony for possession of a controlled substance.
• Caleb Mercado is charged with a second-degree felony for possession of a controlled substance.
• Jason Dominique is charged with a state jail felony for for possession of a controlled substance.
• Reginald Nieves is charged with a first-degree felony for manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
