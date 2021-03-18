Huntsville’s two favorite blondes are laying down roots in the heart of the community, whipping up treats to satisfy any sweet tooth.
Two Blondes and a Bakery was started in 2019, by best friends Taylor Reddoch and Lexie Stoudt as a joke to throw in on top of their busy schedules balancing full time jobs and their event planning business. Now, after a whirlwind of success selling to local businesses Arnaud’s Bon Santé and Sipsy’s Coffeehouse, the bakery owners are going all in, with their own kitchen and bakery to serve through just blocks from the downtown square.
“We love the bakery, we have so much fun making people happy and giving them sweets,” Stoudt said. “This is a fun way for us to be involved with the community and to get our faces out there.”
Both born and raised in Huntsville, Stoudt and Reddoch are passionate about being a part of their hometown’s success by being involved and putting themselves in a position to give back or donate. The pair finds further motivation in the idea of becoming a destination that they wish they had in the community when growing up, as well as sharing their family recipes to become a part of others’ traditions.
While Stoudt and Reddoch are the first to note that their sweets aren’t necessarily Pinterest worthy aesthetics, they are expansions on the “good old fashioned desserts” that are reminiscent of times gathered around the dining table making family memories filled with love and laughter.
“We pride ourselves on the fact that our recipes taste like grandma’s cookies. A lot of our recipes are from family cookbooks that have been passed down from generation to generation,” Stoudt said. “People call us all of the time and they want these fancy cakes and these fancy sugar cookies … there are other bakeries in town that already do that, and we’re not trying to step on their toes.”
Stepping inside the storefront, customers get to see how the magic happens, nearly setting foot right in the middle of a tight, bustling kitchen. The sweet aromas of fresh baked goods linger in the air while customers pick over platters of warm cinnamon rolls, cupcakes, their famous hummingbird cake, strawberry cake, cookies and Little Debbie dupes. Stoudt and Reddoch are now looking to expand into offering fresh breads and breakfast items that can easily be snagged on the go.
“We’re trying to make it cute and we’re trying to make the stuff taste good. We wanted a reason for people to come to Huntsville and for people to see our small town that we love,” Stoudt said. “We want to create a destination spot, we want to create a reason for people to get off of I-45 and drive into downtown Huntsville.”
Two Blondes and a Bakery will start off only being open on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with hopes of expanding to being open six-days a week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.