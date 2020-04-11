Local officials are providing advice to the public to ensure that their children continue to learn and thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Families across the country are under stay-at-home orders, with parents working from home and students utilizing online learning. Many parents also struggle to keep their children engaged and ensure that they are not losing the education they gained throughout the school year.
“As students and parents are settling into this new normal until at least May 4th, response is increasing,” Huntsville ISD superintendent Scott Sheppard said. “Keep in mind, we are not leaving students behind due to a lack of computers and internet. We have utilized limited paper packets in the past few weeks for students without electronic resources and in the second phase of our plan which just launched, teachers and campus administrators are identifying students that have not engaged since the closure to help them get what they need to finish the year.”
Much of the education for students has shifted to online learning for older students, but it has looked much different for younger students. Google Classroom has been a common platform across the country to keep students learning, and Huntsville ISD is no exception.
According to Sheppard, the best way for parents to help their children with school work is to communicate with teachers and utilize the online resources.
“Our world has been turned upside down by COVID-19. We know people are struggling to balance work, family, health concerns and schoolwork. The best thing parents can do is put their children on a daily schedule,” Sheppard added. “Keep their bedtime similar to normal and set an alarm for them to get up and start each day with a task.
“Structure every weekday so there is a specific time for academic schoolwork and daily exercise. It is also important for parents to stay in communication with their child's teachers and monitor assignments. Even if a parent cannot help with the course content for some reason, just setting the expectation that school is still important can help a child succeed.”
In addition to struggling with students’ online work, parents have also needed to adjust to restless children. Typical outlets like movie theaters, sports, friends and socialization have been scrapped due to social distancing, but there are still ways for children to learn and have some fun.
“Although the library is closed through at least the end of the month, those interested can access thousands of audiobooks and ebooks through the Libby or OverDrive apps,” Huntsville Public Library city librarian Rachel McPhail said. “People can also utilize free software such as Ancestry Library Edition, Pronunciator and the Texshare database to learn about their families and keep on learning. Finally, we have recently added a feature where patrons can review movies, books and music through the library.”
In order to keep a sense of normalcy during unprecedented times, experts recommend keeping a regular schedule. Studying and regular reading are also crucial to find an escape. Additionally, reading can help children maintain normal levels of reading, even without regular schooling.
Those interested in utilizing library resources can find them at www.huntsvilletx.gov/171/Public-Library.
