Huntsville ISD is actively seeking ways to help drop-outs graduate from high school.
And the district’s board of trustees is seeking community input as they prepare to file an application with the Texas Education Agency to initiate the optional flexible school day program in Huntsville.
The program allows districts to provide flexible hours and day of attendance for students who have dropped out of school or at risk of dropping out. According to TEA, the goal of the program is to improve graduation rates for students who are in danger of dropping out of school, have dropped out, or are behind in core subject courses.
“This is an effort to help recover young adults that have exited the campus and are at risk of dropping out,” said Marcus Forney, assistant superintendent at Huntsville ISD when the program was first introduced to trustees. “We want to get ahead of the problem, and be sure that we don’t have students that are not graduating from our high school.”
The state traditionally has funded schools based on daily attendance rate, typically taken on weekday mornings. The students also had to be on campus for at least four hours in a given day to count toward full funding.
“Currently, if a student does not attend for a certain period of time, Huntsville ISD does not receive full ADA (Average Daily Attendance) funding,” Forney added. “The benefits are for both the student and the district. The student get more flexibility as they work towards meeting their graduation requirements, while also balancing challenging life circumstances. The district benefits by maximizing attendance time, and by providing a unique opportunity for our students to get their education and graduate from high school.”
With the flexible school day program, students will be able to select from one of two scheduling options, which include an 8 a.m. to noon block and a 12:30 to 4 p.m. block. The four-hour blocks will allow for full state funding if the student is in attendance for the entire scheduled time, or a half-day credit for two hours of attendance.
The public hearing will be held tonight at 6 p.m. prior to a special meeting of the Huntsville Board of Trustees at the Hawkins Administration Building, located at 441 FM 2821 East.
