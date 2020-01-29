Trustees to consider contract extension for superintendent

A one-year extension of Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard’s employment agreement with the Huntsville Independent School District will be considered tonight.
The superintendent’s evaluation is expected to take place behind closed doors at the conclusion of tonight’s meeting in the Hawkins Administration Building, located at 441 FM 2821 in Huntsville. Sheppard’s current contract runs through 2021-2022, after trustees gave him a one-year extension last year.
According to reports from the Texas Education Agency, the district has flourished under Sheppard’s leadership with its accountability rating, increasing 17 points from the 2017-18 school year to the 2018-19 school year.
Sheppard initially signed a three-year contract when he arrived to the district in January 2018.
In open-meeting actions, trustees are expected to consider a pair of resolutions to recognize National Career and Technical Education Month and County Fair Week. Trustees will also consider a request to move $2 million in funds committed to future capital expenditures to an unassigned fund balance of the district’s general operating fund.
Tonight’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
