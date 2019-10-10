In swift action, the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees gave approval for the district to officially apply for the Optional Flexible School Day Program on Thursday.
The program allows districts to provide flexible hours and days of attendance for students who have dropped out of school or at risk of dropping out through the newly launched Hornet Success Academy. According to TEA, the goal of the program is to improve graduation rates for students who are in danger of dropping out of school, have dropped out, or are behind in core subject courses.
“The goal of this program is to improve graduation rates for students, allowing the students the ability to attend school on specific days or specific hours in the day,” HISD assistant superintendent Marcus Forney said.
With the flexible school day program, students will be able to select from one of two scheduling options, which include an 8 a.m. to noon block and a 12:30 to 4 p.m. block. The four-hour blocks will allow for full state funding if the student is in attendance for the entire scheduled time, or a half-day credit for two hours of attendance.
In other action, trustees gave approval for the superintendent to negotiate and execute all necessary documents and agreements with select architectural firms.
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville Board of Trustees is scheduled for October 22 at 6 p.m. in the Hawkins Administration Building.
