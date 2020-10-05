As deadly Tropical Storm Gamma stalled just north of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Monday, a potentially more threatening Tropical Storm Delta formed in the Caribbean, aiming to hit western Cuba and eventually the U.S. Gulf Coast, likely as a hurricane.
Gamma lashed Mexico's resort-studded coast with near-hurricane force winds, and drenched Tabasco and Chiapas states with a deluge that killed at least 6 people and forced thousands from their homes. But on Monday forecasters said it could dissipate Monday night.
Delta, meanwhile, was forecast to become a hurricane before hitting Cuba, and then intensify with winds around 100 mph (160 kph) before making landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast around Friday.
Neither storm expected to impact Southeast Texas. And while there is a large uncertainty in track and strengthening five days out, “there is a risk of dangerous storm surge, wind, and rainfall hazards along the coast from Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle," the hurricane center said.
Delta is the earliest 25th named storm to form in the Atlantic, beating the old record of Nov. 15, 2005, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.
