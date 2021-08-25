A tropical wave sweeping through the Caribbean Sea will have a high likelihood of becoming a named tropical disturbance as it sets aim on the Texas coast.
Forecasters say that it’s too early to know what impacts this system might bring to portions of the western Gulf Coast early next week, but interests from Louisiana and Texas to Mexico should monitor its progress closely the next several days until the forecast comes into greater focus.
Tropical development is not expected to occur through at least Thursday due to increasing wind shear in the path of the disturbance. However, the National Hurricane Center has placed a 80% chance of development through Sunday.
Wind shear is expected to lessen in the northwestern Caribbean later this week, and if the tropical wave does not organize prior to that point, forecasters expect it to have a greater chance for development once it enters this zone.
“It’s too early to tell what, if any, impacts SE Texas will get from this system. Should such a development occur, it could track toward and bring impacts to Texas as early as early next week,” forecasters with the National Weather Service for Houston/ Galveston said in a statement.
The longer-range path of this potential tropical threat still has plenty of moving parts that need to be ironed out in the days to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.