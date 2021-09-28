Tripod's Thrift Shop and the Reba Bock Career Closet provides necessities for Sam Houston State students

HUNTSVILLE — Since opening at the beginning of the school year, Tripod’s Thrift Shop and the Reba Bock Career Closet have been an asset to Sam Houston State University students, as they launch into a new chapter of living on their own for the first time or preparing to leave the college nest in pursuit of careers.
“It’s really taken off, the people are very supportive and really want to help the students,” said Michele Mitchell, director of auxiliary operations at Sam Houston State University.
The idea was sparked as a way to reuse and recycle items left behind by students in Resident Life dorms at the end of semesters, while discussing the food pantry’s success and how to extend that service for students.
“The reason behind it is to help kids that might have financial insecurities or just to meet their needs in addition to the other resources that they have on campus,” Mitchell said. “There’s conversations on campus all of the time for what can we do, what can we provide to make life better for the students and really try to meet all of their needs, not only educational, but what they need while they’re here. A lot of times, that’s food and necessities like that, that we sometimes take for granted or think it’s easy to get and there’s a lot of kids that need these kind of things.”
Tripod’s is named after a three-legged dog that “dominated” SHSU campus from 1948 until his death in 1962, after being left behind by a veteran and his family. Beloved by all and nicknamed “The Three-Legged Don Juan of College Hill” by Dan Rather himself, Tripod lived as a celebrity, a legend and the school’s secondary mascot.
The name was chosen from a survey that was sent out to a group of students to provide possible names for the thrift store. Four or five had been proposed and upon voting, Tripod’s Thrift Shop prevailed. It’s a fitting name, in that Tripod was able to find a second life through the university, as will any donations received through the thrift shop.
New personal care items, small household items, small electronics, clothing, books, school supplies, video games and any other small items in good condition that improve the college experience, are all free through the thrift shop to students with their Bearkat One card.
“A lot of them have come mainly for the toilet paper and paper towels,” according to student employee Xania Partida, adding that small counter-top appliances have been popular as well.
“A lot of them have moved into apartments, but it’s hard to afford the appliances that you need for your kitchen because in the dorms, a lot of them need the small appliances too because they don’t have a full kitchen, so a lot of dorm students are the ones that have taken the appliances,” Partida said, adding that school supplies is also in heavy demand, especially items like Scantrons, notebooks and binders.
The career closet has also been heavily utilized, adds fellow student employee Alexander Moore.
“The career closet has been on campus for a while and it was always a part of career services, but then when the idea came up about the thrift shop, we decided to merge the two together in order to reach more students,” Mitchell said.
Named for the first female elected official in Walker County, the Reba Bock Career Closet is designed to help students when they need career wear. Whether it be school presentations, career days or job interviews, students are allowed to access the closet once a semester to pick out two outfits in order to put their best foot forward.
Racks of everyday clothing are also available and can be utilized more frequently by shoppers. Tripod’s employees are asking for donations in more varied sizes from students or young adults, as well as trendier items that would be more appealing to younger demographics.
To meet the need, those in charge of the Tripod’s Thrift Shop are looking to grow the program by placing donation boxes throughout campus in high traffic areas. Tripod’s has also partnered with offices across campus to do donation drives. Next week, the graduate studies office will be hosting a drive that will enter donors’ names into a drawing.
The thrift shop also hopes to partner with the food pantry in November to get the word out about the program and bring in donations during the holidays.
“Who knows where it will lead from here, we may outgrow our building and have to find a new location because we’re already limited on space and what we can take,” Mitchell said, adding that for that reason, larger items like flat-screen TVs, sofas, beds and dining tables are not accepted.
Students are able to visit Tripod’s Thrift Shop twice a month, and are limited to the amount of items they can take in one trip. Tripod’s Thrift Shop is located at 1619 Sam Houston Avenue and is open to shoppers on Mondays from 1 to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Wednesdays from 1 to 5 p.m.
Donations can be brought to Tripod’s Thrift Shop on Wednesdays 1 to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. and Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m. To make an donation appointment outside of those times, contact Mitchell at (936)294-3188 or email tripodsthrift@shsu.edu.