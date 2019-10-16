LIVINGSTON — The future of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas’ gaming facility in Livingston still hangs in the balance after Texas Senator John Cornyn delivered a letter to the U.S. Senate Indian Affairs Committee requesting postponement of hearings regarding legislation that was unanimously passed by the U.S. House of Representatives.
The legislation, HR 759, will allow the local tribe will continue its ability to offer electronic bingo on tribal land and requires all three of Texas’ Native American tribes be treated equally under the law.
“Senator Cornyn’s letter represents the latest in a series of delays by some Texas elected officials, who appear to be prioritizing politics over equality for the state’s Native American tribes, as well as jobs and economic growth in East Texas,” said Cecilia Flores, Chairwoman of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas.
The tribe is one of only three recognized federal tribes in Texas –– the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas in East Texas, the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo in El Paso, and the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas in Eagle Pass. For 25 years, the ability for the Alabama-Coushatta and the Ysleta del Pueblo to offer electronic bingo on tribal lands has been in limbo because of a conflict between two federal laws.
“By not fixing this conflict at the federal level and allowing only one tribe out of three to offer electronic bingo, the State of Texas is picking winners and losers,” Flores added. “This is about leveling the playing field and working together to drive economic impact for our communities and for Texas. We should be able to depend on our elected officials to support legislation that calls for fairness and equality.”
In 2002, a casino the Indian tribe operated in East Texas was closed by state officials who successfully argued that state law trumps national Indian law — and casino gambling isn’t allowed in Texas.
The tribe reopened a casino-like facility in 2016 in Livingston to offer electronic bingo to more than 1 million guests each year in an alcohol-free facility.
