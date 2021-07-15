Tri-County gets $4M grant to strengthen access to behavioral healthcare

Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare received a $4 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration to expand and enhance existing therapy and care coordination.
Other uses for the grant include an expansion of substance use disorder treatment in Liberty and Walker counties, an expansion of school-based clinic operations at Cleveland ISD and an enhancement of child and youth intake for Liberty County.
The expansion grant is the first of its kind that Tri-County has been awarded in the 38 years of operations. The grant was competitively awarded to sites across the United States, with Tri-County being one of seven Centers in Texas to receive it.
“We are very excited to have this opportunity to provide much needed services in our three-county service area.” said Evan Roberson, the executive director of Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare. “We have seen a rapid increase in the number of persons seeking community mental health treatment in this area since pandemic began and this grant award from SAMHSA will be critical to our efforts to expand needed services. We are very grateful to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration for giving us this opportunity.”
The funding period begins on August 31 and lasts for two years. Tri-County has committed to having services provision begin within four months after receiving initial funding.
Founded in 1983, Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare is one of 39 Community Centers in Texas which provide services to persons with mental illnesses and intellectual/developmental disabilities to all of the 254 counties in the state. The agency is a unit of local government sponsored by the Commissioners’ Courts of Liberty, Montgomery and Walker Counties and is funded primarily through billing for insurance and contracts with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Tri-County provided services to 11,500 persons with mental illness, intellectual disabilities and/or substance use disorders in Fiscal Year 2020.
For more information, please visit http://www.tcbhc.org.
