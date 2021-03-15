Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare receives Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic certification

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission recently certified Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare as a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic. Achieving CCBHC status will bring Tri-County closer to achieving the vision that was set forth in the Federal Excellence in Mental Health Act of 2014, which includes the expansion of an integrated, culturally sensitive model of treatment and recovery support for adults and families with behavioral health needs, trauma, chronic disease, and barriers to accessing care.
Tri-County staff have been working for over a year to supply the necessary documents to HHSC and completed a series of certification interviews between HHSC and front-line staff, supervisors and the certification leadership team.
“We know that the need for mental health and substance abuse services are very high in the three counties we serve,” said, Evan Roberson, Executive Director, “and the team at Tri-County is always looking for new ways to meet these needs. We believe that the CCBHC status will ultimately allow us to access new resources and more completely meet the needs of our communities.”
CCBHCs are designed to provide a comprehensive range of mental health and substance use disorder services and in return, CCBHCs will be eligible to receive an enhanced reimbursement rate, backed by Federal funding, once the reimbursement mechanism is fully developed by the state of Texas.The initial CCBHC certification is for three years.
In October 2015, Texas HHSC applied for and was awarded a Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) CCBHC planning grant to begin the development of the CCBHC model in Texas. Although Texas was not selected as a CCBHC national demonstration site in 2017, Texas HHSC adopted the CCBHC model as a means of creating a more efficient and coordinated system of care for some of our most vulnerable populations. Starting in Fiscal Year 2020, the Texas CCBHC Initiative identified increasing the number of CCBHC’s statewide as a major goal in the HHSC Business Plan: Blueprint for a Healthy Texas. Tri-County is the 25th Community Center in Texas to be certified as a CCBHC.
Founded in 1983, Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare is one of 39 Community Centers in Texas, which provide services to persons with mental illnesses and intellectual/developmental disabilities to all of the 254 counties in the state. Tri-County is a unit of local government sponsored by the Commissioners’ Courts of Liberty, Montgomery and Walker Counties and is funded primarily through billing for insurance and contracts with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Tri-County provided services to 11,500 persons with mental illness, intellectual disabilities and/or substance use disorders in 2020.
For more information, please visit http://www.tcbhc.org.
