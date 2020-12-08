'Tree of Angels' remembers victims of crimes during holidays

For most people, the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays bring lots of joy and happiness as families gather together, gifts are exchanged and new memories are made.
As festive as Christmas can be, there are also people who are reminded at this time of year of the pain and suffering caused by violent crimes.
On Monday, families remembered their loved ones who were taken too soon with a simple holiday ornament, visiting the Walker County Courthouse to hang them on the ‘Tree of Angels.’ The event, one of the oldest in Texas, has been put on for 25 years by the Walker County Criminal District Attorney’s office, but this year’s organizers were forced to go back to their roots.
Typically, organizers hold a ceremony at the Walker County Storm Shelter for families to gather and remember their loved ones. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, organizers decided to hold a small quaint event under the stars outside of the county courthouse.
While it was different this year, the message remains the same.
“I remember attending the first Tree of Angels when I was a young lawyer. At that time it just consisted of a few people, gathered around a small tree outside of the courthouse,” Walker County District Attorney Will Durham said. “We are proud of this program. It was a special time back then and it’s a special occasion today.”
The ‘Tree of Angels’ will remain on display until the end of December on the second floor of the courthouse.