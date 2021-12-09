The Walker County Courthouse courtroom took on a somber tone Monday evening as families gathered for the 26th annual Tree of Angels ceremony.
The Tree of Angels ceremony is held each year at the beginning of December by the Walker County Criminal District Attorney’s office to remember the victims who have lost their lives to violent crime.
“The Tree of Angels is a time honored tradition for Walker County, where we remember the victims of crime during the past year and all of the preceding years, they’re right here in front of us, they’re always in our hearts,” Walker County District Attorney Will Durham said, motioning to photos of the victims lined up against the courtroom railing, smiling back at the families in the public viewing area.
The Tree of Angels ceremony originated in 1995 on the corner of the Walker County Courthouse grounds, across from Cafe Texan. It was the first of its kind in Texas, and counties across the state have followed suit since then. While the ceremony has typically been held on that very corner for the past 25 years, this year’s event marks the first to be held inside the courtroom, an appropriate change for the families.
“This is where we seek to achieve justice is in this court room, so I think it’s appropriate to have the victims come here and celebrate their loved one,” Durham said.
Prosecutors, staff from the District Attorney’s office, investigators and members of local law enforcement escorted families one-by-one down the aisle of the courtroom, answering to the call of their loved one’s name, to hang an angel ornament on the tree in honor of their memory.
“I’m glad they do this every year. It makes you feel important, it lets us know that we’re not alone and we haven’t been forgotten,” Laci Catham said.
Laci and her family have been coming to the Tree of Angels since 2013, when she lost her step-daughter, Jami Catham, that January after being hit by a drunk driver the month prior at the McDonald’s on Sam Houston Avenue. Jamie was 17 at the time and was set to graduate from Huntsville High School that May.
“It helps us, we get sad, but you see people here that have been through it too, sometimes it helps us cope with everything,” Laci said.
“It definitely helped heal me. The first year was pretty tough and it hasn’t gotten any easier, but this helps you get through the year or Christmas time a little bit when you would normally be with the people you love,” Crockett Pegoda added.
Crockett and his mother, Laurie, have been attending the ceremony since 2010, when his high school sweetheart, K’Lynn Kohr passed that September at 17 years-old.
While the same families come back each year and form lasting bonds, the Tree of Angels is one of the few events in the world where growth is never for the better. Three special angels were added to the tree this year, including Patricia O’Brien and Christopher Johnson, who both lost their lives in 2021. Sherri Ann Jarvis, formerly known as “Walker County Jane Doe” for the past 41-years, was also added to the tree, after her identity was discovered earlier this year.
“I’ve done this for 12 years now and I don’t like the reason that we have to come once a year, but I’m honored, humbled and met some of the greatest people through this process, so I always try to remember that even in this horrific time, something good comes from it. The relationships that I have formed with you all, I will carry with me always,” said Beth Malak, assistant coordinator at the Criminal District Attorney’s office.
Dec. 6, 2021 was recognized by Judge Danny Pierce in proclamation 2022-20 as the designated Tree of Angels day in Walker County.
