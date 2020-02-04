A Huntsville woman is behind bars after 70 grams of methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop in northern Walker County.
Walker County Sheriff’s Officers were on patrol in the 100 block of McGilberry Road around 6:40 p.m. Monday, when a vehicle was seen with defective headlights. Officers said when approaching the vehicle, the driver – identified as Melissa Maggard, 38, of Huntsville – was seen throwing a bag into the back seat.
After conducting a search of the vehicle, officers say they recovered the bag containing 70 grams of methamphetamine.
“This was great work by our deputies to recover the drugs and make the arrest,” WCSO Captain Tim Whitecotton said.
Maggard was initially arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, but the charges have since been upgraded to manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. She is currently being held in the Walker County Jail, but bond has not been set at this time.
