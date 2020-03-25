Over 12 grams of methamphetamine were recovered during a vehicle search Tuesday afternoon in Huntsville.
Police were patrolling in the 600 block of Cline Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday when a driver was witnessed failing to use his turn signal. Officers were given consent to search the vehicle by the driver – identified as Anthony Merchant, 39, of Madisonville.
During the search, police say that they recovered five small bags containing methamphetamine, which they say appeared to be ready for sale.
“This was good work by our officers to recover the drugs,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “This is a dangerous drug and we are happy some customers will not receive their orders.”
Merchant was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
