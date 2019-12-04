Over two grams of methamphetamine and an open bottle of alcohol were found during a traffic stop Monday night in Huntsville.
Deputies with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office were on patrol in the 2600 block of Hwy. 190 around 9:30 p.m., when they saw a vehicle with a headlight out and made a routine stop. While approaching the vehicle, officers say they saw a bottle of liquor and asked the driver and passenger – identified as Weldon Calhoun, 44 and Roger Lawrence, 51, both of Onalaska – if they could search the vehicle.
During the search, deputies discovered a small plastic bag containing 2.2 grams of methamphetamine and placed Calhoun and Lawrence under arrest.
“This was great work by our deputies to find the drugs and get them off of the street,” said Captain Tim Whitecotton of the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. “I am glad they were able to safely conduct the arrests and hope they get some help.”
Calhoun and Lawrence were both arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. They are currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $7,500 bonds.
