A defective tail light led police to a man wanted for robbery in Houston Monday morning in Huntsville.
Officers conducted the traffic stop on a Chevrolet Malibu with a defective tail lights around 12:30 a.m. in the 900 block of 11th Street. While approaching the vehicle, officers said they could detect the odor of marijuana and asked the four passengers to exit the vehicle for a search.
While patting down one of the passengers – identified as Patrick Edwards, 41, of Huntsville – police say that they felt a firearm in his pocket. Officers say the Taurus pt111 was reported stolen, while Edwards had active warrants for aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon out of Harris County.
“This was excellent work by our officers,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “I am happy they were able to safely conduct the arrest and get a dangerous guy off the street.”
Edwards was arrested and charged with theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $928,000 in bonds.
