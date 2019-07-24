A convicted felon wanted on multiple warrants was arrested by local authorities Tuesday in a routine traffic stop for expired registration.
Authorities say officers noticed the vehicle at 10 a.m. in the 600 block of 9th Street in Huntsville.
Officers say the passenger – identified as Elbert Major III, 49, of Dallas – provided them with a fake name and date of birth. When police informed Major of the false information, he gave his correct name birthdate and officers discovered Major had two outstanding warrants and as convicted felon. Officers reported that a shotgun was discovered in the vehicle.
Major was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and providing false information to police, in addition to the warrants for an open container and failure to appear in court. He was taken to the Walker County Jail on $6,000 in bonds, and has since bonded out.
