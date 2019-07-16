A traffic violation led police officers to the discovery of 12 ecstasy pills Monday afternoon in Huntsville.
Officers say that a vehicle failed to signal a lane change and ran a red light near the 500 block of Bowers Boulevard around 2 p.m. when they decided to conduct a routine traffic stop. Police say the driver – identified as Charles Ruffin, 30, of Huntsville – was shaking and that they could see marijuana debris in the center console and seats. When searching the vehicle, officers discovered 12 pills of ecstasy under the floor mat.
“This was a nice yield by officers,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “I’m glad they were able to safely apprehend him and get the drugs off the street.”
Ruffin was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, running a red light, failure to appear and failure to display a driver's license. He is currently being held at the Walker County Jail on $5,000 in bonds.
