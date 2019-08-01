A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a man for DWI and the discovery of a THC vape pen Wednesday night.
A routine traffic stop was executed on a vehicle in the 100 block of US 190 at 8:15 p.m. in Huntsville. Police say the suspect – identified as Danny Garcia, 42, of Houston – smelled of alcohol.
When questioning Garcia, officers say that he was incoherent, visibly intoxicated and would not comply during DWI tests. During a search of the vehicle, police say they also discovered an open can of Budwiser and a THC vape pen.
“I am glad our officers were able to get him off the street,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “Drunk drivers are a danger and we are lucky that no one was hurt.”
Garcia was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and DWI. He was taken to the Walker County Jail on $16,000 in bonds, but has since been released.
