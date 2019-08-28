A defective headlight led police to the discovery of marijuana and hydrocodone during a traffic stop Tuesday night in Huntsville.
Officers on patrol noticed a defective headlight on a truck in the 1700 block of 11th Street around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night. While approaching the vehicle, police say that they saw the two men – Robert Wolfe, 41 and Cory Wistinghause, 38, both from Huntsville – in the vehicle moving around as if they were hiding items. Reports say that officers also detected the odor of marijuana, which led them to search the vehicle.
During the search, police discovered a plastic bag containing a small amount of marijuana, a marijuana pipe and a grinder, which officers determined belong to Wistinghause. Authorities also discovered a hydrocodone pill belonging to Wolfe, who said he was dependent on the drug.
“This was heads up police work by the officers,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “They did a great job finding the drugs and we hope the men will get the help they need.”
Wolfe was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Walker County Jail on $1,000 in bond. Wistinghause was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana. He was taken to the Walker County Jail on $1,500 in bond. Both have been bonded out.
