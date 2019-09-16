A broken taillight led police to the discovery of a THC vape pen and marijuana during a routine traffic stop in Huntsville Monday morning.
Police conducted the stop on a vehicle in the 1300 block of Sam Houston Avenue around 2:35 a.m. When the officers approached the vehicle, they say that they could detect the odor of marijuana and asked the driver – identified as Brian Fielder, 30, of Conroe – if they could conduct a search.
While searching the vehicle, police discovered a vape pen containing THC, a small amount of marijuana and a marijuana cigarette. While driving to the jail, officers say that Fielder was shuffling in his seat and when they went to see what happened, found an additional marijuana cigarette which he was trying to destroy.
“This was great work by our officers,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “I am happy they were able to safely make the arrest and get drugs off the street.”
Fielder was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence. He is currently being held at the Walker County Jail. No bond has been set at this time.
