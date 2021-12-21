Toy giveaway brings Christmas to local families

The Huntsville Community came together Sunday for the annual Lee Baron Fashion and Roxie Douglas Learning Institute toy giveaway, bringing Christmas to roughly 150 local families in need.
“The blessing of being a small business owner is the chance to make an impact,” said Aashish Jhangiani, vice president of operations at Lee Baron Fashions.
This is the ninth year for Lee Baron Fashions and the Roxie Douglas Learning Institute to host the holiday toy giveaway, providing the children with a fun-filled day, complete with a special visit from Santa Claus and gifts to put under their trees. McDonalds Happy Meals and bags of candy were provided by 3 Spoons Yogurt in Huntsville, while H-E-B Buddy made an appearance to pose for photo-ops with the kids. The event was also made possible with the help of House of Kuts, Anointed Enterprise, SNJ Transportation and Street Lords Biker Group.
Enriching and giving back to the community has been a long term goal for the father and son team behind Lee Baron Fashions, with the toy giveaway being one of many facets in their efforts to make a difference in the lives of Huntsville’s youth. Last year’s event honored their long standing support of the Boys & Girls Club of Walker County, benefiting the club’s most underserved children with a free pair of Nike tennis shoes.
The Jhangianis also continue to uplift local kids through their Fuel Your Soul initiative, encouraging students to aspire for a higher level of learning, by offering discounts in exchange for good grades.
“We have been here for 29 years, the community welcomed us with open arms,” said Sam Jhangiani, owner of Lee Baron Fashions. “It is only right that we give back to the community and feel connected to them.”
