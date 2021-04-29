After working with West Sandy Creek Winery for nearly three years, Diego Varela opened Sam’s Table Restaurant in downtown Huntsville seven months ago to offer an elevated dining experience with quality foods, in addition to bringing local wines to the community.
Now, he’s bringing the community to the wineries.
In partnership with local historian and Historic Tours of Texas operator Carolina Crimm, Sam Houston Wine Trail Tours offers private shuttle tours to Walker County’s favorite venues while sharing the history of the area along the way. As a local business owner himself, Varela sees the potential of using the wine trail to drive tourism from the surrounding markets into the area.
“Why do we need to go to the Hill Country if you have a beautiful wineries here?” Varela asks.
“We have really nice people around that make good wines. It’s good for everybody, because if everybody knows more about us, about the wineries, then maybe next time they come they will spend a night in the hotel, get some lunch, visit three or four wineries and make something nice of the weekend.”
The tours can accommodate a maximum of 14 people and include Knox Circle Winery, West Sandy Creek Winery, Tosca Winery, Teysha Vineyard and Golden Oak Micro Cellar. Tour packages provide a range of options from an evening of visiting just one or two from the list, to the full package that includes a relaxed four-hour experience among three wineries and Sam’s Table Restaurant.
The next full package tour on May 8 will meet at Sam’s Table Restaurant at 11 a.m. for mimosas and a walk-through of the day, before departing for Tosca Winery in New Waverly. Wine enthusiasts will get to meet the winemaker for a walkthrough of the property and a tasting of four wines, followed by a tour of West Sandy Creek Winery with their winemaker and another tasting. The tour will then stop at Sam’s Table Restaurant for lunch and go on to finish at Teysha Vineyard in Dodge before returning for the day.
Tours of the Sam Houston Wine Trail are held every two weeks, with the option to book private parties. Tickets can be purchased for a discounted rate through the month of May online at www.samstabletx.com, at Sam’s Table Restaurant in downtown Huntsville or over the phone at (936)730-4965.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.