Touch-A-Truck to return to Downtown square

Emergency vehicles, large trucks and machinery will be taking over the Downtown square for the return of the Main Street Program’s Touch-A-Truck event, which brings kids an up-close experience with some of the exciting vehicles they see at work in their communities every day.
“I’m super excited to give that play atmosphere and that experience to the kids,” Main Street Program manager Annel Guadalupe said. “I just think overall, the awe and wonder, the sounds that the trucks inspire, I’m excited for the kids to enjoy that and little kids just love to climb on all of these cars.”
The event will have around 20 vehicles for the community to experience, including fire trucks, police patrol SUV’s and motorcycles, garbage trucks, tractors and machinery – like tree service equipment – for kids to experience first hand.
“The various professionals that operate the vehicles will be there to explain what they do, how they do it and give them that ability to press a button themselves, so I think it can definitely contribute to a little kid’s dream to work as an officer or as a heavy machine operator,” Guadalupe said.
A rock wall will also be set up for the kids to burn excess climbing energy, while the Huntsville Police Department will be serving hotdogs on a first-come, first-serve basis, along with Kona Ice, which will be available onsite for purchase. The Main Street office will be open throughout the event, providing water and handing out earplugs for those with sensitive ears.
“All of the noise can be a bit much with all of the vehicles going at once,” Guadalupe said, adding that the first hour of the event from 10 to 11 a.m. is scheduled as a quiet hour, free of all of the sirens and honking that will be happening throughout the rest of the day, for children with sensory issues that can’t handle that much noise.
The Huntsville Downtown Business Alliance will also be working with the Main Street Program, inviting families into all of the shops on the square with buckets in each that will be filled with toy cars for the kids to take for free.
“I think it’s a simple event, but it lends itself to a lot of playing and adventure for the little kids,” Guadalupe said. “We’ve seen a lot of positive feedback on social media, just from parents who attended previously or have seen them hosted in other communities and now are so happy that it’s going to be here locally for their children to explore.”
Touch-A-Truck takes place on Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the downtown square, along University Avenue and 12th Street.
