HUNTSVILLE — Online schools like Huntsville ISD’s Texas Online Preparatory School experienced great success through the pandemic and may continue to grow, as the state’s protocols for schools continue to unfurl leading up to the 2021-2022 school year.
Governor Greg Abbott’s mandate barring public schools from requiring masks on their campuses went into effect last weekend. However, whether or not virtual learning models will continue to be offered remains unknown for those who are still uncomfortable with the risks of COVID-19.
Funding for virtual learning options at public schools would have been sustained through House Bill 1468, however, it’s demise last weekend leaves uncertainty for school districts across the state. For Huntsville ISD officials, conversations are ongoing as to whether or not the online platform will be continued through the upcoming school year.
In the case that the online platform is retired, it would not be a huge complication for Huntsville ISD families, given that the district already hosts an online preparatory school under its wing that specializes in remote learning.
Texas Online Preparatory School is a tuition-free public school that is a part of the Huntsville Independent School District and the Texas Virtual School Network, specializing in remote learning with certified state licensed teachers. The school has experienced significant growth in the past few years, especially through the pandemic, doubling its enrollment since 2019 to accommodate 4,700 students in the past school year. That number is expected to grow even more for 2021-2022, rounding out at nearly 6,000.
As an established leader in the state for remote learning since 2007, TOPS’ success through the pandemic is unsurprising, due to its experience and expertise in online education, while traditional school campuses had to make swift adaptations to work in mass out of necessity.
For the 2020-2021 school year, Huntsville ISD campuses implemented three learning models with the use of Google Classroom, to offer Model A face-to-face learning, Model B synchronous virtual learning, which was dropped early on, and Model C asynchronous virtual learning.
“We felt it was effective for the purpose for which it served, but when you look at Huntsville ISD in the brick and mortar, our kids overwhelmingly need to come face-to-face,” said Huntsville ISD’s Chief Academic Officer Marcus Forney.
The school year began in August with approximately 47% of area students committed to participating in remote learning options, however, Forney estimates that over 80% of students had opted to return to face-to-face learning by the end of the school year.
“It takes a unique student to be able to do (online school), I’m not saying the student has to be the most intelligent or the brightest student, but they do have to have some level of support at home and they also have to have some level of independence on their part,” he noted.
The typical profile of a TOPS student may be one who was subjected to bullying, has medical issues or a myriad of unique challenges that would inhibit traditional learning in a face-to-face setting.
Forney notes that overwhelmingly, HISD is seeing an increased interest from parents and students wanting to return to face-to-face learning for the coming year.
“We are excited about this upcoming school year, we’re making plans in preparation for our students to come back to the campuses,” Forney said. “Of course, we have a lot of work ahead of us, based on some of the learning loss that transpired going back to March 2020, but again, we’re gearing up right now and making plans and preparations to be ready for our first day of school.”
HISD schools will reconvene on August 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.