TOP STORIES NO. 3: Hospital transaction finalized in the 11th hour

A once-in-a-lifetime pandemic reverberated through 2020 and changed the world in profound ways.
Efforts to stop the virus ground us to a halt. The disease has killed over 25,000 Texans and more than 1 million people worldwide. It sickened millions more. The fallout from lockdowns, layoffs and limited travel shocked the economy.
The Huntsville Item has followed the virus' spread, how it affected our health and livelihoods, the scientific discoveries it inspired and the heated debates it encouraged throughout the year
During the summer, Walker County became one of the country’s hotspots for the disease.
But how much worse would it have been without a local hospital?
As we look back on the top stories from 2020, we have to start with the historical public takeover of Huntsville Memorial Hospital. A transaction that almost didn’t occur, leaving the hospital just days from shutting down for good.
“Had COVID come before the financing was put into place, there wouldn’t have been a lender out there that would have backed us. The timing was nothing but magical,” said Joe Thomason, the senior vice president of hospital operations for Community Hospital Corporation, the new parent company for the hospital.
According to hospital CEO Steve Smith, the $7.8 million public acquisition closed on Feb. 28, which was quickly followed by the COVID-19 pandemic taking grip on the local community on March 13. Under the transaction, the Walker County Hospital District — a local government entity — took ownership of the hospital facility in partnership with Community Hospital Corporation as its management group.
“(CHC) is one of the top leading factors of why we are here today,” Smith said. “If that partnership had not been in place at the time it was put in place, we would have been on a different trajectory.”
Huntsville Memorial Hospital is a 123-bed, joint commission‐accredited, not‐for‐profit acute care community hospital, which has served the community since 1927.
