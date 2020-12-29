The business world changed forever in 2020.
Efforts to stop the virus ground us to a halt. The disease has killed over 25,000 Texans and more than 1 million people worldwide. It sickened millions more. The fallout from lockdowns, layoffs and limited travel shocked the economy.
The Huntsville Item has followed the virus' spread, how it affected our health and livelihoods, the scientific discoveries it inspired and the heated debates it encouraged throughout the year.
One of the most obvious impacts from the virus was the shuttering of businesses throughout Walker County — including the closing of the iconic Cafe Texas.
Texas’ oldest cafe to remain in the same location without closing shut its doors in late July.
“It’s a real tragedy that we had to close it down,” former Cafe Texan owner John Strickland said. “When I closed up because of COVID-19, I had not intended to close it permanently.”
The cafe owner had opted to remain closed for the majority of the initial few months of the pandemic for the safety of his customer base, majorly consisting of senior citizens, and his staff. However, Strickland had every intent to open when the time was right.
The cafe has changed hands several times throughout its history, coming into his possession 20 years ago. During that time, Strickland has been able to enjoy the “melting pot of Huntsville,” as he called it, serving as a home to everyone from the common townsman to the movers and shakers helping mold the city.
The business was sold to a buyer who intends to turn the space into a downtown museum, with possibly a small cafe inside. Although Strickland would have preferred to see the historic cafe live on under different ownership, he’s pleased that the buyer has agreed that the iconic neon sign dating back to 1936 will remain as a beacon of home to the Huntsville community.
