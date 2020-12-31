TOP STORIES NO. 1: COVID-19 changed everyday life in Walker County

Almost no place has been spared — and no one.
The virus that first emerged a year ago in Wuhan, China, swept across the world in 2020, leaving havoc in its wake. More than any event in memory, the pandemic has been a global event. On every continent, households have felt its devastation — joblessness and lockdowns, infirmity and death. And an abiding, relentless fear.
The Huntsville Item has followed the virus' spread, how it affected our health and livelihoods, the scientific discoveries it inspired and the heated debates it encouraged throughout the year.
So for our top story of 2020, we look no further than the COVID-19 virus itself.
In Walker County, everything started on March 12 when County Judge Danny Pierce issued a disaster declaration and a public health emergency.
Walker County didn’t report its first case of the coronavirus until March 22, and has since certified nearly 5,400 community cases. On the same date, Pierce issued a mandatory curfew that required all non-essential travelers stay in their home from 11:59 p.m. until 5 a.m. each day.
However, the shutdown restrictions would be added a few weeks later when Pierce issued a ‘Stay-home, stay-safe’ order on April 9.
Both the county and the state began to reopen throughout May and June, but that was quickly thwarted by a summer peak in cases. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott rolled back reopenings and once again urged Texans to stay home. The next month he ordered all Texans to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases.
The impacts of the virus had affected almost everything in our everyday lives, from area schools expanding their remote learning options to government agencies halting many programs.
With a second peak of the virus continuing to impact Walker County and Texas, it is certain that the pandemic of 2020 will continue for months and months to come.
